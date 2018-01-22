Alternative logistic options for Upper Lars being discussed – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the moment alternative logistic options for Upper Lars are being discussed.

In an interview to RIA Novosti, asked whether Armenia has potential to increase export volumes of agricultural products to Russia and whether there are problems on this path, PM Karapetyan said the agriculture field is in the government’s spotlight. “We are implementing several programs aimed at creating a contemporary, profitable and industrial agriculture. This both concerns the creation of new intensive gardens and greenhouses, transition to a new drip irrigation system, agricultural equipment state leasing program, more available loans and new anti-hail protection system that must gradually cover the whole territory of the Republic. Of course, all these will be reflected on the export of our agricultural goods to Russia which is dynamically growing”, the PM said.

As for the export issues, the Armenian PM said they are mainly linked with the logistics in the Upper Lars. “These are mainly technical issues connected with the weather conditions and seasonal overload. At the moment alternative logistic options are being discussed. At the same time works are carried out to increase the presentation level of Armenian products at different expos which contribute to export growth and entering new markets”, the PM stated.