Armenia’s National Archives begins digitizing maps and architectural projects

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The National Archives of Armenia starts digitizing maps and architectural projects, Amatuni Virabyan, director of the National Archives of Armenia, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“During the last session of the government a decision was made to provide a device to the National Archives of Armenia which will enable to digitize the large format documents. We are going to digitize the projects of the A. Spendaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater, the Armenian government and other buildings, infrastructures, as well as the existing maps”, he said.

He informed that more than 50.000 maps, projects are kept in the National Archives.