Black ice formed on some parts of Vardenyats Pass


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some parts of Vardenyats Pass by 14:30, January 22. Salt and sand is used to melt the ice.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, all interstate and republican roads are open.




