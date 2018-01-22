NYC Statue of Liberty to be re-opened for tourists

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. State and federal officials reached a deal Sunday to reopen the Statue of Liberty, a day after the federal government shutdown forced it to close, NY Times reports.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the statue's reopening on Sunday afternoon in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in Lower Manhattan, where ferry service passes on its way to the monument.

New York State will pay about $65,000 a day out of its tourism budget to cover the sites’ operating costs.

“From our point of view it’s a good investment, because the revenue we gain from the tourists is multiples of what it will cost to actually pay to open the Statue of Liberty,” Mr. Cuomo said Sunday. “We want to see tourism flowing, we want to see people coming and we don’t want any disruptions.”