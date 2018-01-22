“Yelk” bloc to meet with Armen Sargsyan if there is such proposal

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of the “Yelk” bloc will meet with the RPA candidate for the post of the President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan in case they receive such a proposal, “Yelk” bloc MP Ararat Mirzoyan told the reporters at the National Assembly. “In case of receiving a proposal we will meet for sure to listen to him, discuss some issues and, why not, to express some concerns. But I think it will not have any impact on our votes, since, as you may know, we have tried to nominate our candidate”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan saying.

He added that though they were unable to formally nominate their candidate, they will continue the campaign for their candidate.

Ararat Mirzoyan also stressed that they will vote against Armen Sargsyan.