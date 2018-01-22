ARF views Armen Sargsyan as acceptable presidential candidate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the ARF parliamentary faction, says he doesn’t see any reason for Armen Sargsyan, the ruling party’s candidate for the presidential election, not to be an acceptable candidate for them.

During a press briefing in the parliament, Vardanyan said they have already held an informal meeting with Armen Sargsyan.

“But we will also have an official meeting with Mr. Sargsyan, after which we will present our opinion, however at this moment I don’t see any reason for him not to be an acceptable candidate for us”, he said.

The official said that an interesting candidate has been nominated for the position – in terms of his personal and professional qualities.