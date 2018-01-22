Armenia’s Central Bank signs memorandum with International Organization of Securities Commissions.

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Central Bank President Arthur Javadyan signed on January 18 the consulting, cooperation and information exchange memorandum of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

The Central Bank of Armenia was officially included in the Appendix A list of the memorandum.

Joining the memorandum enables to endure effective international cooperation with foreign agencies in preventing violations of securities market legislation by creating additional guarantees for the protection of investors’ interests.