Food safety service to commence major nationwide studies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The state service for food safety is planning to carry out large scale studies of the population’s nutrition and diet in 2018.

Head of the service Ishkhan Karapetyan says the study will serve as a tool of risk assessment, which will be preceded by studies of several foods.

“We are carrying out and will continue monitoring programs to determine the quantity of residual materials in meat, fruits, vegetables and other foods. In addition, we will look at the presence of GMOs to have a clear picture on the level of our country”, he said.

A nutrition research will also be carried out simultaneously.

“We will understand what foods are consumed more in given provinces and regions”, he said.

The final results are expected in early 2019.