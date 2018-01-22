Vice Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan presents procedure of upcoming presidential election

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will elect the 4th President of Armenia on March 2, while the election of the Prime Minister will take place in the beginning of May.

The nomination of the presidential candidates will take place in the end of February, and the PM candidates will be nominated April 9-16.

Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan presented the procedures of election of the president and prime minister in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

“The nomination of the presidential candidate must take place from the 1/4th of the total number of MPs. The candidate who receives at least three quarters of the overall votes is elected president. If a President isn’t elected, a second phase is held, which can be participated by all candidates of the first phase. In the second phase, the candidate who receives at least 3/5th of the total votes gets elected as president. If a president isn’t elected in this phase also, a third phase is held, where candidates who received the most votes in the previous phase can participate. In the third phase, the candidate who receives the simply majority of votes gets elected president”, she said.

The newly elected president will not assume the duties until the incumbent president’s term in office is over. The incumbent president’s term ends April 9. The 4th President will be inaugurated April 9 in the Parliament.

On the same day the PM and the government will resign. Then, parliamentary factions will present their candidates for PM. The PM will be elected by majority of votes of MPs.