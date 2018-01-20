FM Nalbandian holds meeting with AGBU President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, minister Nalbandian highly appreciated the AGBU’s contribution to the development of spiritual, educational and cultural life of the Armenian people and preservation of the Armenian identity.

Berge Setrakian thanked for the reception and high assessment of the AGBU activity and assured that the AGBU will continue its patriotic activity aimed at strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora ties.

The AGBU’s ongoing and prospective programs were discussed during the meeting.

The officials touched upon the issues of pan-Armenian agenda.

The meeting was also attended by member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors Vasken Yacoubian.