British tourists warned to stay in resorts as Jamaica declares state of emergency

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The British tourists were warned to stay inside their resorts in Jamaica, BBC reports.

The Jamaican government declared a state of emergency after several shooting incidents in one of the streets.

The Foreign Office urged the British tourists to stay in their resorts as major military operations are taking place.

The tourists were urged to follow the local advice including restrictions in selected areas, and exercise particular care if travelling at night.

Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness said the state of emergency was "necessary" in order to "restore public safety" in the St James area.

Chief of defense, Major General Rocky Meade, said forces were targeting gangs, with "particular focus on those that are responsible for murders, lotto scamming, trafficking of arms and guns, and extortion".