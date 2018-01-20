Armenian delegation to participate in World Congress on Information Technology in India

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 will be held in Armenia, whereas the WCIT 2018 will be held in the Indian city of Hyderabad on February 19-21, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Armenia’s delegation, including minister of transport, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan, the representation of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), telecommunication operators and IT companies, will attend the Congress.

The representatives of the field were invited to the ministry to hold a consultation aimed at discussing the participation format to the Congress, the upcoming meetings and other technical issues.

The WCIT is attended by 2000-3000 leaders of world technological field from nearly 100 countries.

UITE representative Alexander Yesayan said during the Congress they play to have meetings with the heads of large associations and companies, as well as to present the Armenian successful IT companies in one pavilion. The experience of the participation of this year will be useful for getting ready for the next Congress in Armenia.