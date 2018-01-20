Money required for surgery of serviceman Albert Dallakyan collected through donation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 49 thousand 50 USD required for the surgery of servicemen Albert Dallakyan has been donated through a fundraiser, reports Armenpress.

The data are presented at gofundme.com digital platform through which the necessary money has been donated.

On January 13 Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has joined the fundraiser for serviceman Albert Dallakyan’s surgery, and called upon everyone willing to join. Minister Sargsyan said the defense ministry has always and will always support Albert Dallakyan and all other heroes and their families.

“Albert needs a difficult surgery. Under the law, we can’t compensate the implementation of this surgery abroad, because this surgery can also be organized in Armenia. But foreign clinics have greater experience and skills in this issue, and the probability of speedy recovery is far more. I advised the family to try and collect the required sum through this kind of a fundraiser. Personally I and several of my friends will provide 10% of the required sum (45,000$). I call on everyone who can to join this fundraiser and help Albert’s family. Even simply spreading this call can also help. God bless Albert, all our heroes, the army and the people”, he said.