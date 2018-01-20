Some highways closed, difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on January 20, as of 14:00, some highways are difficult to pass in Armenia.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass. Clear ice is formed on the roads of Kotayk province.

The drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.