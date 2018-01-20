President Sargsyan holds consultation with CBA leadership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on January 20 held a working consultation with the leadership of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) at the Bank’s Training and Research Center in Dilijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the consultation CBA President Artur Javadyan introduced the main figures of 2017 financial system, the prospects of development of this system and the monetary-loan policy in 2018, the short-term and long-term predictions, as well as the upcoming works aimed at implementing the CBA’s main functions as a result of the Constitutional reforms.