Partnering trust towards presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan in international arena can also be transferred to Armenia - MP

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan is recognizable by all world political unions. The partnering trust towards his personality will be definitely transferred to Armenia, RPA faction MP Khosrov Harutyunyan told Armenpress, commenting on the RPA’s nomination of Armen Sargsyan for the candidate of the 4th President of Armenia.

“In my opinion, the position of the president will become very important in terms of keeping the domestic life on its normal pace. Although the position of the president is representative post according to the Constitution, but it is the position to which an individual will give content. I think Armen Sargsyan’s role in this context will give new impetus in the domestic life. Moreover, he has great ties with the outside world. He is known both within the CIS circles, in particular, in Russia, Kazakhstan, European countries and the United States. A partnering trust is formed towards his personality. And undoubtedly, this trust will be transferred also to Armenia”, Harutyunyan said, adding that in this way it will also be possible to give new impetus to the investment flow.

“I consider it significant that Armenia can be presented to the world in the face of Armen Sargsyan”, he said, adding that he worked with Armen Sargsyan when the latter was prime minister. “He has such characteristics that are very important for the leader”, the MP said.