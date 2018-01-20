President Sargsyan to depart for France on working visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Paris and Strasbourg on January 22-24, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian President will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Senate Gérard Larcher, President of the National Assembly François de Rugy, as well as members of the France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

The Armenian and French Presidents will hold a joint press conference summing up the meeting results.

The Armenian President will also meet with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the representatives of the Armenian community in the Paris Municipality.

On January 24 President Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) where he will deliver speech and will answer the questions of the lawmakers.

Serzh Sargsyan will also have meetings with the CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Guido Raimondi, President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio and newly-elected PACE President.