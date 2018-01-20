US government shuts down as Senate fails to pass new budget

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The US government shut down after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a last-minute deal to fund its operations, Reuters reports.

In a dramatic late-night session, senators blocked a bill to extend government funding through Feb. 16. The bill needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate but fell short, with only 50 supporting it.

BBC reports the White House accused Democrats of holding "lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands".

"They put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans", White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said as quoted by BBC.