President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Judicial System Worker’s Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 sent a congratulatory message in connection with the Day of the Judicial System Worker, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

"Dear workers and veterans of the judicial system,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations on your professional holiday - the Day of the Judicial System Worker.

The functioning of the judicial bodies and issues related to its efficient organization occupy a special place in the state building process of our country. An independent and professional judicial power is the cornerstone of the supremacy of law, legality and human rights protection in any state.

For this very reason necessary measures will be taken further on to ensure consistent development of the judicial system, introduction of the mechanisms guaranteeing full independence of the judicial system and judges, raising the judicial power's autonomy and its self-governance efficiency.

I am confident that the system workers will do everything possible for proper solution of the problems they face, exercising justice in strict correspondence with the letter and spirit of the law.

The state will continue keeping in the spotlight issues of improving the working and living conditions of the judicial system officers.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate all of you wishing peace, robust health and great successes in your significant and responsible work".

