Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 20, as of 10:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

On January 20, as of 10:00, snowfalls hit the highways of Gavar, Martuni, Sisian, Goris and Meghri regions.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to storm and low visibility.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads are open in Armenia.