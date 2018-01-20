LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.60% to $2254.00, copper price up by 0.38% to $7120.00, lead price up by 0.97% to $2610.00, nickel price up by 0.88% to $12610.00, tin price up by 0.12% to $20575.00, zinc price up by 1.42% to $3432.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 3.87% to $80500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.