Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry comments on Azerbaijani call not to allow entry of citizens of Artsakh to France

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Ani Sargsyan commented on the call of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to the French Government not to allow entry for the Artsakh citizens to France.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, Ani Sargsyan told ARTSAKHPRESS, “The call of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to the French government to impede the visits of the citizens of Artsakh is lawless and is a gross violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the Artsakh Republic, particularly the right to freedom of movement.

In general, there is a paradoxical situation when a country which, according to reports of international human rights organizations, has one of the worst human rights records in the world, is trying to export its standards to other countries.

The Azerbaijani policy of denying the individual and collective rights of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh is one of the key components of Azerbaijan's overall strategy aimed at isolating Artsakh and pursuing policy of confrontation, which contradicts the logic of conflict settlement based on respect for and observance of human rights”.