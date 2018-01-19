Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass on January 19 by 18:50.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Sotk-Karvachar roadway and Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Aparan-Tsilkar roadway and on the roadways of Kotayk Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles. 124 trucks are stuck in the Russian side of the highway.