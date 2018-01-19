Dink was conscience of Turkish society – former MP Ufuk Uras

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. During his entire life Istanbul-Armenian intellectual Hrant Dink wanted to build a bridge between different layers of the Turkish society. This was the reason that some circles in Turkey could not forgive and decided to silence Dink, former lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Ufuk Uras said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

-11 years passed since the death of Dink, but the real perpetrators are still not discovered. Can we expect that the truth will finally be discovered in the present day Turkey?

-In line with the deepening of the state-leadership division, the progress in the judicial process again stopped since there is no political will that would lead the process to the end. It’s difficult to expect result in an environment where justice turned into a tool, and the law is subject to the government. But we, the followers of this judicial case, need to make efforts for the issue always to be in the agenda and not to be forgotten.

As I said during the discussion organized in Istanbul on January 17 in memory of Hrant Dink, if Hrant lived, he would thank us for the consistency shown by us, and at the same time he would say “you are so impatient, we tolerated 103 years, there is no fear”.

-Why was it necessary to silence Dink?

-Those who silenced Dink saw and didn’t forgive him that he was directing his voice to the entire public, he was the conscience of the public, he wanted to build a bridge between different layers of the public. Of course, we also need to take into account the fact of making efforts aimed at creating instability for the coup.

-What would you tell Dink if you had the chance to see him today?

-If I saw him, I would tell him that we continue from the point where we left our flag, we continue our search for justice and truth. But I would also share with him the bite of my conscience that I couldn’t convince him to take him out of the country.

Araks Kasyan