Political scientist considers Armen Sargsyan acceptable presidential candidate by many Armenian political forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Markarov says the Republican Party of Armenia nominated the candidacy of Armen Sargsyan for the post of the country’s President taking into account the fact that he will be able to form dialogue between different political forces, as well as between the public and leadership in case of necessity. The political scientist said Armen Sargsyan is the candidate who can be voted in favor not only by the political majority, but also other political forces represented in the parliament.

Alexander Markarov told Armenpress that Armen Sargsyan corresponds to the notions that were formed within the RPA over the possible candidate for this post.

“Taking into account the fact that Armenia has transitioned to the parliamentary system, the powers of the president and the election procedure undergo changes, it’s clear that there are formal constitutional requirements presented for the presidential candidate, as well as each party has its vision on what kind of criteria should be met by the candidate it is going to nominate. In particular, the Republican Party believed that such candidate should be a famous person in politics, but at the same time he should be above from different narrow political interests, should be famous internationally and should have a management experience. The search for potential candidates was being done based on this stance and purposefulness who can later be nominated by that party”, the political scientist said.

According to him, the RPA nominated Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy taking into account the fact that he is famous in the Armenian politics and also is accepted not only by the political majority, but he also will act as a candidate who can be voted in favor by the representatives of other political forces represented in the parliament. “In line with this, he is nominated as a person who has an experience of participation in politics, and if necessary he can form a dialogue between different political forces, public and leadership, a person who will be able to implement the representative processes both in Armenia and abroad”, Markarov said.

The political scientist highlighted the fact that Armen Sargsyan asked for time in order to have meetings with Armenia’s political forces, the Artsakh leadership and the structures of the Armenian Diaspora.