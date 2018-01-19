Armenian PM’s agenda in Davos to be quite busy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Davos Forum is the platform where the voice of each country’s representative is mostly heard. Armenia’s participation in the Davos Forum is also important in terms of the country’s overall progress and increase of its image, Aram Araratyan – spokesperson of the Armenian Prime Minister, said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

-After several years of pause Armenia for the first time will participate in the Davos World Economic Forum which is attended by heads of state, government and civil society representatives. What will give the participation to Armenia? Among the issues to be discussed which are more significant for Armenia?

-In fact, it’s difficult to overestimate the importance and significance of the Davos World Economic Forum. I think here we can identify two main directions. The first is the opportunity to be a part of the global agenda in this platform, participate in the discussions over the current global challenges and present Armenia’s view on these matters since the Davos Forum is the platform where the voice of a country representative is mostly heard.

The second point is that the Forum is a very good platform to meet with the representatives of different countries and large companies, as well as establish new ties both from political and mostly from economic perspectives. Each meeting provides an opportunity to discuss new programs, and we have a separate agenda for each of the meeting, as well as interesting proposals for each partner.

And of course, Armenia’s participation in the Davos Forum is also important in terms of the country’s overall progress and increase of its image. In fact, consistent works for months have been carried out for making this a reality.

-How can Armenia contribute to solving global economy challenges?

-I think in some matters Armenia has a relative advantage in terms of implementing pilot projects for solving these issues. For instance, as it is known, Armenia is a part of global agenda for achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In order to achieve these goals, the Armenian government has formed a working group which discussed and defined the necessary principles and the preliminary tools for achieving these goals. In addition, the Armenian government, through the Center for Strategic Initiatives, and the USAID have jointly established the SDG Innovation Laboratory which will carry out different analysis and experiments aimed at proposing solutions for achieving the respective goals, taking into account the limited resources and the investments made to get a disproportionately positive result. Moreover, this model has been considered by the USAID as an innovative solution, and our overall goal is to make the use of this model possible also in other countries.

-What will be the Armenian delegation to the Forum and when is Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visit to Davos scheduled?

-The Prime Minister will depart for Switzerland on January 22. The delegation led by him includes minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan, Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian, Executive Director of the Center for Strategic Initiatives Alexander Khachaturyan and head of the National Innovative Center for Sustainable Development Goals Erik Gyulazyan.

-Are meetings already scheduled with the delegates of other countries and international structures?

-The PM’s several meetings are scheduled both at the bilateral and multilateral formats. There will be meetings with the heads of the delegations of different countries during which the bilateral economic relations will be discussed, we will also meet with the heads of different major companies which, we believe, can be interested in entering Armenia or to which Armenia can make practical proposals. And of course, the PM will take part in the discussions and meetings of heads of the delegations over the global agenda, in particular, he will attend the highest level session of the Forum - Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL). Thus, the Prime Minister’s agenda in Davos is quite busy.

Interview by Ani Nazaryan