Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

Armenian Prime Minister to participate in Davos World Economic Forum


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan will depart to Switzerland on January 22 to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum.

The government’s press service told ARMENPRESS that on the sidelines of the event the PM will have several bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of states, international structures and representatives of business companies.

The PM will also take part in IGWEL  -  Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration