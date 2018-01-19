Armenian Prime Minister to participate in Davos World Economic Forum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan will depart to Switzerland on January 22 to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum.

The government’s press service told ARMENPRESS that on the sidelines of the event the PM will have several bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of states, international structures and representatives of business companies.

The PM will also take part in IGWEL - Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders.