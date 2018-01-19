EU Ambassador refuses to comment on ruling party’s nomination of presidential candidate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski refused to comment on the nomination of Armen Sargsyan by the ruling party as a candidate for president.

“This is your domestic matter, discuss between one another, I am the last person here who has to answer to this question”, Switalski told reporters during a grant deal signing event.

Earlier the Republican Party of Armenia announced it is nominating former PM Armen Sargsyan as a candidate of president.