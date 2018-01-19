Political scientist says presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan is experienced and capable political figure

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan says the candidate for the fourth President of Armenia is experienced and capable of doing his tasks, reports Armenpress.

“A person has been selected who has quite a long experience”, the political scientist said.

According to him, starting from April the political activeness in Armenia will further intensify.

Commenting on the transition to the parliamentary system, the political scientist mentioned several countries where this experience succeeded. “Among these countries it is Moldova and Kyrgyzstan where this process was unsuccessful”, he said.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia nominated former prime minister, Ambassador to the UK Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for the position of the fourth President of Armenia.