We know very well why Dink’s murderers haven’t been discovered until now – MP Selina Dogan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey from the Republican People’s Party Selina Dogan released a statement on the 11th anniversary of death of Hrant Dink, mentioning that even after many years the Turkish-Armenian scholar isn’t forgotten, and will not be forgotten.

“His crime was great, he was putting efforts to make what happened to the Armenians of Anatolia of the past and present days visible to the wide circles of the society. His “crime” was so great, that we was targeted in the beginning. Articles were published against him, judicial cases were opened. Eventually they gave a weapon in the hands of a 17 year old child and killed him outside Agos itself, which Dink had raised like a child.

11 years passed since the murder. It is still unclear who are behind this carefully plotted crime. Justice once again failed to prevail.

As lawyers, activists and politicians we know very well what it means that the guilty aren’t discovered until now.

As much as Turkish authorities point to another direction, they can’t escape from the political respondilbity of this crime. Instead of discovering the perpetrators of the murder, the authorities have created a political conjuncture, similar to the one which led Hrant Dink to his death. Hate speech continues to gain pace, discrimination is higher than ever in the society.

This atmosphere of hate can be overcome only through unification of a democratic society.

We haven’t forgotten, we will not forget…”, she said in the statement.