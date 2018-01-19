Dink’s absence led Turkey to a worse place – Agos Editor In Chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Hrant Dink’s voice gives strength and determination to people today, lust like previously during the most difficult and hard times, Agos Editor-In-Chief Edward Danzikian said, as reported by T24.

“For 11 years we live without our brother Hrant. Of course, this is very difficult. People ask about this absence from Agos all the time, saying, what he meant for us. However I think they should ask about Hrant’s absence from Turkey. Brother Hrant was different. Whatever happened, he struggled to find a solution”, he said.

He stressed that Dink’s absence, naturally, is felt mostly by them, however his importance wasn’t only for Agos or Armenians. His role was great for Turks, Kurds, Circassians, Arabs, Sunnis, Alevis – for all people living in Turkey.

“Hrant’s absence didn’t lead Turkey to a good place. Hrant’s voice is gradually getting bigger, however Turkey, namely in the recent 3-4 years, isn’t going to a better place, on the contrary, it is moving towards worse”, he said.