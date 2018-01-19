Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

Armenian PM extends condolences to Uzbek counterpart


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan extended condolence to Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the deadly passenger bus fire in Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of Uzbek citizens.

“I am deeply shocked over the tragedy in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan. Please convey my deepest condolences and words of compassion to the families of the victims, and wishes of speedy recovery to the injured”, the Armenian PM said in a telegram.

 




