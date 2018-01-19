Drone saves two teenagers in Australia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Two swimmers were saved by a brand new lifesaving drone in Australia while lifeguards were still training to use the device, BBC reported.

The teenage boys, aged 15-17, had got into difficulties off the coast of Lennox Head, New South Wales.

Lifesavers instantly sent the drone to drop an inflatable rescue pod, and the pair made their way safely to shore.

The drone's camera recorded the whole rescue.