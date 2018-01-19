Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

Pope Francis arrives in Peru


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis arrived in Peru on January 18, BBC reports.

He was welcomed by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski at Lima airport.

In Peru, Pope Francis will visit the cities of Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo, before holding a Mass in Lima on Sunday.

The Pope arrived from Chile, where he met victims of sexual abuse by priests in the country.




