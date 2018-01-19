Car rams Rio beach crowd, killing baby & injuring 15

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. An eight-month-old girl was killed when a car slammed into a crowd in Rio de Janeiro near Copacabana beach, RT reports.

Dozens others were injured. Authorities believe the driver had an epileptic seizure and lost control of his vehicle.

The car was driven onto the sidewalk of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro Thursday night. Pedestrians were knocked down and the driver attempted to escape but was detained, according to the Military Police.

At least 15 people were injured in the crash, according to the Fire Department. After a number of failed resuscitation attempts, an 8-month-old baby named Maria succumbed to her injuries and died.

The driver was identified as Antonio de Almeida Anquim, 41, according to a report by Oglobo.