Armenian community of France to re-introduce criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial into agenda of 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of France is planning to once again introduce the issue of criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide into the agenda in 2018, Harut Martirosyan, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of France told ARMENPRESS.

“We are actively working with lawyers. We will definitely find a solution to once again bring the issue to the agenda. This isn’t only the issue of the Armenian National Committee, Armenian organizations of France also putting efforts for this work”, he said.

During the year the committee will continue works relating to the Armenian issues. Martirosyan mentioned that significant work needs to be done this year in the parliamentary sphere.

“Significant part of the lawmakers have changed after the election and not everyone are well aware on the Armenian issues. Therefore we must actively work with MPs”, he said.

This year, the visit of French politicians and public figures is planned to be carried out to Armenia and Artsakh. Martirosyan said that the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia is a good occasion.

Events on the anniversary will also be held in France, he said.

“Few know that during the independence years of the First Armenian Republic, the embassy of our country operated in France”, he said.

Books and films relating to the protection of Artsakh’s rights, denial of the Armenian Genocide will be presented to the French public.