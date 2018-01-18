Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Turkish FM’s announcement on Armenian Genocide cynicism

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov assesses the announcement of the Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu cynicism. Çavuşoğlu has announced that the issue of the Armenian Genocide is the job of historians and there is no political issue there. “Such an announcement and assessments are nothing but a blatant demonstration of cynicism. Cynicism, as Oscar Wilde would say, speaks about absence of values”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying.

According to him, the presence of such officials in Turkey’s political elite is the reason why Armenia should continue the struggle for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and against Turkish denialism. “Sooner or later Turkey will recognize the Armenian genocide. Like rightly mentioned the Entente countries in 1915, it was not only a genocide against one nation, but a crime against the humanity. Crimes against humanity must be severely condemned. The first actors of that condemnation must be politicians, but not historians, those who dictate politics in the world”, Sharmazanov concluded.