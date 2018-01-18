Serzh Sargsyan to announce the name of the candidate of the next president of Armenia tomorrow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia was discussed at the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party of Armenia, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the meeting.

“You know that at the beginning of March the parliament will elect the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia who will have representational function of the state in the parliamentary system of governance and right to make statements. We discussed one candidate who can best present the Republic of Armenia on international levels, has long working experience, high intellectual abilities, knowledge of languages, positive reputation in the Diaspora and Armenia. We think he is the candidate around whom the political forces of Armenia can reach a broad consensus”, ARMENPRESS report Sharmazanov as saying.

He added that the RPA leader, current President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan offered to discuss the candidacy of the individual. “The members of the Executive Body mainly had positive position on the nomination of that individual and tomorrow President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will offer to nominate our candidate for the post of the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia”, Sharmazanov said.

Eduard Sharmazanov denied announcing the name of the president’s candidate, stressing that President Serzh Sargsyan will announce his name on January 19.

At the same time Eduard Sharmazanov noted that there will be no surprise, stressing that they will nominate an individual that many considered his nomination possible.