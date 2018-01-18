Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs over

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov is over in Krakow, ARMENPRESS reports MFA press secretary Tigran Balayan informs.

The meeting was initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

On January 17, in Krakow Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Edward Nalbandian thanked the Co-Chairs for the initiative to organize a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed that, as always, the Armenian side participates in all meetings with a constructive mood.

Edward Nalbandian emphasized that Armenia, along with the Co-Chair countries, will continue to seek ways for the implementation of agreements reached at the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva Summits, as well as the proposals of the Co-Chairs aimed at creating conducive conditions for the advancement of the negotiation process, particularly those related to the reduction of tension in the conflict zone, strict adherence to the trilateral ceasefire agreements of 1994-1995, expansion of the monitoring capabilities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, establishment of a mechanism for investigation of ceasefire violations.