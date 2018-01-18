President Sargsyan holds consultation with the participation of SCPEC members

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a consultation with the participation of the members of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition on January 18. Issues concerning to the future activities of the Commission under the light of the new regulations following the constitutional changes were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the members of the Commission presented their approaches and proposals on the key issues and priority works in terms of raising the effectiveness of economic competition. Chairman of the Commission Artak Shaboyan presented to the President of the Republic the implementation process of the instructions issued by the President days before aimed at alleviating the consequences of price rise of a number of goods.