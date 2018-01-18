Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

It’s storm and snow on some roads of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. It’s snowing on the roads of Talin, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Abovyan, Hrazdan, Sevan regions and Dilijan turns on January 18 by 17:30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies, it’s stormy on Aparan-Alagyaz roadway with visibility of 40-50 meters.

All interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.




