Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-18

YEREVAN, 18 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 482.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 589.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.81 drams to 668.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 15.07 drams to 20727.74 drams. Silver price up by 1.62 drams to 267.08 drams. Platinum price up by 106.80 drams to 15549.88 drams.