Mkhitaryan may become highest paid player of Arsenal – British media

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of Manchester United might become the highest paid player of Arsenal, according to London Evening News.

The newspaper says if the Armenian international gets transferred to Arsenal ,he will become the highest paid player of the club with 175 thousand pounds a week.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer is still under media spotlight internationally.

The Armenian football superstar transferred to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.