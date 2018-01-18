Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Kraków, Poland

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has kicked off in the Polish city of Kraków, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers kicked off in Kraków”, the spokesman said.

The meeting is also attended by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.