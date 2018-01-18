ARF Supreme Council not yet discussed issue of candidate for president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the candidate for the position of the president has not yet been discussed in the ARF Supreme Council, minister of education and science, member of the council Levon Mkrtchyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

He said the position of the future president of Armenia is quite a representative and responsible post.

“We will discuss the structure of the government, then will pass to the issue of the president. We also need to look at the issue what we understand by saying a political figure, whether politics or political? Every diplomat has a political experience, and the requirement for the president of the Republic of not being a member to a party is a right requirement”, Levon Mkrtchyan said.