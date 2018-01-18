Turkey MP Paylan counters false newspaper article on Istanbul Armenian Patriarchal Election

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian MP of Turkey Garo Paylan has countered the article published by Turkish Aksam, a pro-Erdogan newspaper, which accused the Armenian lawmaker in manipulating the Armenian Patriarchal elections of Istanbul, Agos reports.

“Like the article mentioned, we, Armenians of Turkey, are waiting for the patriarchal election for a long time. I have presented various initiatives as a lawmaker to immediate start the electoral process which has met many obstacles, and to hold in according to the rules. I’ve met with members of the government numerously regarding this matter. I have brought this issue to the agenda in the Parliament of Turkey on various occasions. As a representative of the Armenian community, I have struggled for the election to be held, as a result of which our patriarch will be known through voting. However, unlike the article mentioned, I haven’t announced till now whom I am endorsing from the candidates. For me the important thing is for any candidate to be worthy of respect from the public, who will duly implement his duties”, Paylan said.

He stressed that the Armenian community will decide the next patriarch as result of voting.

“In democratic systems, crises are solved through democratic elections. The Armenian community must focus on the issue of holding the elections, the right of which we have. Having a strong Armenian community must be a goal for each of us. I will continue making understand in various platforms that this stems from the interests of Turkey also”, he said.

Earlier the Turkish newspaper reported that Paylan, through cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora, wants Sebouh Chouljian, Primate of the Diocese of Gougark, to be patriarch.