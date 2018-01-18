Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

6 marksmen from Armenia to compete in Munich Int’l Tournament


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian shooting teams will depart for the Munich international tournament.

The Olympic Committee of Armenia reported that only one shooter – Benik Khlghatyan, will compete in the handgun tournament, while Hrach Babayan, Hayk Babayan, Narek Adamyan, Mariam Michaelyan and Alla Poghosyan will compete in the rifle tournament.

The tournament will last from January 24-27.

 

 




