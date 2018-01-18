French Ambassador expects strengthening of Francophonie positions in Armenia by upcoming summit in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte expects that the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan will strengthen the Francophonie positions in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

The Ambassador said he also wants to see the engagement of the Armenian authorities in this issue.

“This is a supplement to another document: the talk is about the Treaty on Language which Armenia signed in 2012. This was when Armenia received an opportunity to be recognized as a full member of the International Organization of La Francophonie. The signing of this document means deepening the place and role of the French in the Armenian educational institutions”, the Ambassador told reporters, stating that the Francophonie is not only using the French language, this international organization is a political structure promoting democracy, human rights, legal state and etc.

The Ambassador highlighted the fact that the summit will take place in Yerevan. “It will be held in a country, in a region where French, the Francophonie are not so recognized, and our goal is to spread the Francophonie’s reputation by holding this summit in Yerevan”, he said, reminding that 84 member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie, as well as numerous other international organizations are invited to the Yerevan summit.

“An economic forum will also be held during the summit since French is quite a powerful vector for economic integration. The Francophonie is a great journey, and when you get prepare for that, it enables you to be engaged in different cultures: when you study French, you adopt certain values for you, and of course, when you are engaged, the scientific, cultural and economic spheres become affordable to you”, the Ambassador noted.