Public minivans to be excluded from city transportation network

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The newly designed project for Yerevan’s public transportation network has been presented during the first 2018 session of the task force dealing with reforms of the city’s transportation sector.

Leader of the task force, deputy mayor of Yerevan Vahe Nikoyan presented the project, designed by the WYG consulting company, which will be studied by the working group and finalized after suggestions and observations.

Nikoyan mentioned that the project is the basis for forming a new transportation network, and is the decisive stage of the entire reform process.

The project suggests cutting the number of transportation vehicles and routes three times. The current 115 routes will be substituted with 42, and 939 vehicles will be active instead of the current 2039.

The new network is planned for a single integrated system of buses, trolleys and metro, this ruling out minivans.