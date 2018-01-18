President Putin invites CIS countries to become EAEU observers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for developing the cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and other countries and unions, TASS reports.

“We consider it reasonable to explore opportunities of establishing deeper ties between the Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States, certain members of which could become EAEU observers”, Putin said in a statement addressed to heads of EAEU countries released on the Kremlin website.

He also called for intensifying the cooperation with other countries. “The free trade zone successfully operates with Vietnam since 2016”, Putin said. “Now we expect positive results from the ongoing talks on creating free trade zones with Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, Serbia and Singapore. We see great prospects as a result of signing the trade-economic cooperation agreement between the EAEU and China. I am convinced that the EAEU and the One Belt, One Road Chinese initiative can effectively complement each other”, Putin said.